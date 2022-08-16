Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,288,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 377.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,003. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

