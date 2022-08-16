Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,177. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

