Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 22,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,300. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.



