Financial Analysis: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) vs. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 3.29 -$30.08 million ($0.16) -221.69

Broadscale Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 6 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadscale Acquisition and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.66% -1.08% -0.20%

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

