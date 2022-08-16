Financial Analysis: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.91 Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.78 -$88.56 million ($1.49) -0.66

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 246.15%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19% Hycroft Mining -147.74% N/A N/A

Summary

Vista Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

