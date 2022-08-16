Financial Survey: Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Compass alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44% Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Compass and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67 Doximity 2 1 10 0 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 136.38%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $46.57, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Doximity.

This table compares Compass and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.31 -$494.10 million ($1.15) -4.07 Doximity $343.55 million 20.78 $154.78 million $0.70 52.80

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Compass has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats Compass on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.