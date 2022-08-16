Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1835 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Finning International has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

