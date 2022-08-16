First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $237.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

