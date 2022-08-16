First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

