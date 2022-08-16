First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.01. Approximately 968,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,588,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,763,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,827,000 after buying an additional 719,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,004,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,038,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,792,000 after purchasing an additional 473,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,895,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,797,000 after purchasing an additional 335,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,517,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,670,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

