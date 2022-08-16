Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.44 and last traded at $144.78. Approximately 2,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 815,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.