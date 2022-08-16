Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,068,437 shares of company stock worth $40,592,236 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

