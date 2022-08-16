Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 580,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,336,672. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

