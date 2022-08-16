Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Forward Air has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Forward Air Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
