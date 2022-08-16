Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Forward Air has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

