Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 80 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

