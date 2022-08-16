Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 80 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
