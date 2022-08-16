Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,561. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.18. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.