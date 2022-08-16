Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Makes New $250,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PXD traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.31. 36,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,720. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

