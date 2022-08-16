Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 11,934 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,776. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

