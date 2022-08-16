FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

FOXW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXW. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,468,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

