Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 751,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. 160,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $37,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $14,799,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 663.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

