Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,103,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.02. 88,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,835. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

