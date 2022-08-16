freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

freenet Stock Down 1.0 %

FRA:FNTN opened at €22.84 ($23.31) on Friday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($33.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.00.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

