FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.87

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

