Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

