Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 181.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FULC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,843. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $203,130.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

