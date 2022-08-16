Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

FULC stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $319.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

