Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Up 1.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 20,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 52,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

