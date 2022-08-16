Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.98 and last traded at C$8.00. Approximately 319,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 934,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$842.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55.

In other news, Director Dominic Docherty purchased 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,925.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,065.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

