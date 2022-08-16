GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGN. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

