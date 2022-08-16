GamerCoin (GHX) Market Cap Achieves $10.60 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $309,163.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00036930 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.