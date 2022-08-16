Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Gannett has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Insider Activity at Gannett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.