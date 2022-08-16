Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,778,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 4,530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.4 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.