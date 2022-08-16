Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,778,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 4,530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.4 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
