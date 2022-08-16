Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $326.98 million and $1.80 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 329,126,402 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

