Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Gems (GEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Gems has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $147,113.07 and $20,179.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.