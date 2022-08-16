General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

