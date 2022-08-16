Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.18. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

