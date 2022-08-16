Genuine Parts Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE GPC opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 158.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 126.7% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

