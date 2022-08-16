George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$62,074.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total value of C$62,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,256,998.50.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total value of C$200,729.60.

George Weston Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$159.75. 138,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,762. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.18. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$128.11 and a twelve month high of C$162.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.4999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About George Weston

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.