Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
