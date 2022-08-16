Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.