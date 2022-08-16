Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. 625,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 25,031,422 shares.The stock last traded at $3.89 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.38). Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

