Glitch Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,660.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded up 12% against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $47,660.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

Glitch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.