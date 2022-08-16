GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $321,001.29 and $138.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

