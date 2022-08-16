GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
GoHealth Trading Down 32.6 %
GoHealth stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 33,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.