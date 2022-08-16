GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

GoHealth Trading Down 32.6 %

GoHealth stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 33,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 16.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 738,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in GoHealth by 42.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 457,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

