Goldcoin Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $2,807.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00255600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

