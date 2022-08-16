Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

