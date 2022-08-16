Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
