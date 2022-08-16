Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Hemp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GHMP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,868. Good Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

About Good Hemp

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Good Hemp, Inc operates in the hemp and beverage industries in the United States. The company offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.