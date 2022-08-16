Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GHMP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,868. Good Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About Good Hemp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Hemp (GHMP)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.