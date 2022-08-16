GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Evercore ISI

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.
GoodRx Price Performance
NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
