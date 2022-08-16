GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRCLF shares. CLSA upgraded shares of GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Stock Performance

GRCLF remained flat at $5.86 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Featured Articles

