Graviton Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.