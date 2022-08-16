Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,095,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,674,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $47.40.

